Rocco Reitz News: Back from suspension

Reitz served his one-game suspension in Friday's win over St. Pauli and is eligible for selection going forward.

Reitz was a regular starter before being banned, so it shouldn't be difficult for him to regain a spot in central midfield, perhaps over Kevin Stoger or Wael Mohya. While not a frequent goal contributor, Reitz should be valuable for all-around output, with occasional set pieces boosting his playmaking upside.