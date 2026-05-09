Rocco Reitz headshot

Rocco Reitz News: Provides assist in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Reitz assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 defeat against Augsburg.

Reitz made a backwards pass that created the chance for Giovanni Reyna's goal in stoppage time Saturday. Other than that, Reitz achieved a game-high five tackles while featuring as part of a three-man midfield. The assist was his second in consecutive outings and raised his total to four in 31 starts. He's in great form, standing out for a balanced output in most games and limiting his fouls that had led to a constant disciplinary weakness earlier in the season.

Rocco Reitz
Mönchengladbach
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