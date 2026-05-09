Rocco Reitz News: Provides assist in defeat

Reitz assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 defeat against Augsburg.

Reitz made a backwards pass that created the chance for Giovanni Reyna's goal in stoppage time Saturday. Other than that, Reitz achieved a game-high five tackles while featuring as part of a three-man midfield. The assist was his second in consecutive outings and raised his total to four in 31 starts. He's in great form, standing out for a balanced output in most games and limiting his fouls that had led to a constant disciplinary weakness earlier in the season.