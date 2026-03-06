Rocco Reitz News: Sent off against Bayern

Reitz earned a red card during Friday's meeting with Bayern Munich.

Reitz committed a last-man foul that led to a penalty kick while leaving his side with 10 men for the rest of a touch matchup. The midfielder will be forced to miss the upcoming game versus St. Pauli through suspension and could face a longer absence depending on the disciplinary committee's decision. This leaves the team without one of their regular midfielders and set-piece takers, but Yannik Engelhardt will be back from his own ban to offer a natural replacement option.