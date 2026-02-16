Rocco Reitz News: Set for suspension

Reitz will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the Bundesliga.

Reitz picked up his fifth yellow card in the Bundesliga and will serve a one-match suspension Sunday against Freiburg. The midfielder has been an undisputed starter in the midfield for Gladbach, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Florian Neuhaus as a possible replacement for that game.