Rocco Reitz News: Will join Leipzig in summer

Reitz will join Leipzig from Gladbach in the summer and signed a contract until 2031, his future club announced.

Reitz will join RB Leipzig from Borussia Monchengladbach starting in the 2026/27 season after signing a contract through 2031. The 23-year-old midfielder made 88 Bundesliga appearances for Gladbach with eight goals and six assists after rising through the club's academy and making his debut in October 2020. He became a regular starter following two loan spells at Sint-Truiden and served as vice-captain this season while frequently wearing the captain's armband.