Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rocco Rios Novo headshot

Rocco Rios Novo News: Allows one against Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Novo had three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Atlanta United.

Novo saw his first start of the season Sunday, filling in for the suspended Oscar Ustari. He was decent but couldn't keep the clean sheet, seeing three saves and one goal allowed. He will likely fall back to the bench next match, with Ustari set to return and Drake Callender also fit again, possibly bidding for minutes soon.

Rocco Rios Novo
Inter Miami CF
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now