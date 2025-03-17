Rocco Rios Novo News: Allows one against Atlanta
Novo had three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Atlanta United.
Novo saw his first start of the season Sunday, filling in for the suspended Oscar Ustari. He was decent but couldn't keep the clean sheet, seeing three saves and one goal allowed. He will likely fall back to the bench next match, with Ustari set to return and Drake Callender also fit again, possibly bidding for minutes soon.
