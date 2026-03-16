Rocco Rios Novo headshot

Rocco Rios Novo News: Records clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Rios Novo registered five saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Charlotte FC.

Rios Novo put up an incredible performance. He recorded a clearance and also made 42 passes. This was his first appearance for Inter Miami, as he started ahead of Dayne St. Clair.

Rocco Rios Novo
Inter Miami CF
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