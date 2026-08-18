Rocco Rios Novo headshot

Rocco Rios Novo News: Saves four, concedes four in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Rios Novo made four saves in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Nashville SC.

Rios Novo made some big stops on the night, but also had a howler where he was caught in no man's land on Nashville's last goal. Regardless, he seems to have a firm grip on the starting job and will look to help Miami right the ship at Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Rocco Rios Novo
Inter Miami CF
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rocco Rios Novo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rocco Rios Novo See More
Sorare 2022 MLS Goalkeeper Rankings
SOC
Sorare 2022 MLS Goalkeeper Rankings
Author Image
Liad Lerner
July 11, 2022