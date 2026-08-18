Rocco Rios Novo News: Saves four, concedes four in loss
Rios Novo made four saves in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Nashville SC.
Rios Novo made some big stops on the night, but also had a howler where he was caught in no man's land on Nashville's last goal. Regardless, he seems to have a firm grip on the starting job and will look to help Miami right the ship at Philadelphia on Wednesday.
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