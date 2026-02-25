Rodinei News: Eleven crosses in draw

Rodinei recorded one shot (zero on goal), 11 crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Tuesday's 0-0 draw versus Bayer Leverkusen.

Rodinei turned in a full 90-minute shift in Tuesday's second leg against Leverkusen in the Champions League, stuffing the stat sheet with one shot, 11 crosses (three on target) and three interceptions in one of his strongest all-around performances of the season. The right-back was heavily involved on both ends, constantly pushing forward and staying active defensively, but despite the workload and the volume, it wasn't enough to carry his side into the next round.