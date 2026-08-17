Rodolfo Aloko News: Assists in Saturday's win

Aloko assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 win versus Columbus Crew.

Aloko recorded his first MLS goal contribution Saturday as he assisted Pep Biel's strike in the 73rd minute which secured the 3-1 victory. It came just two minutes after Aloko subbed onto the pitch and it was the only chance he created in the match. He also blocked one shot and won one tackle in his 20 minutes of action.