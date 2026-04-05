Rodolfo Cota News: Allows late goal versus Santos

Cota registered two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Santos.

Cota failed to leave his goal unbeaten despite a couple of good reactions in the first half of Saturday's draw. It was his fourth consecutive Liga MX start while he continued to cover the spot of Luis Angel Malagon (Achilles). Still, the veteran holds limited value after stopping six of his opponents' nine shots on target during that period. His next chance to show his skills will be a CONCACAF visit to Nashville, after which he'll face a difficult derby against Cruz Azul.