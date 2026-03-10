Rodolfo Cota News: Allows one in rare start

Cota made one save and conceded one goal during Saturday's 2-1 win over Queretaro.

Cota had a rare chance to start with Luis Angel Malagon getting rested and saw his side dominating most of the contest. However, the goalkeeper was unfortunate at the only shot he faced as Ali Avila's header during first half's stoppage time was simply impossible to stop. The goal allowed simply ruined Cota's fantasy output but his performance isn't concerning a lot of fantasy managers as it was just a spot start as Malagon remains locked up as the first choice between the posts.