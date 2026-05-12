Rodolfo Cota News: Allows three in draw

Cota made one save and conceded three goals during Sunday's 3-3 draw against Pumas.

Cota got beaten three times in just 23 minutes and then saw close to none action throughout the rest of the contest as his side started to take control of the match. In the 10 starts he made since taking over as the starting keeper with Luis Angel Malagon (Achilles) sidelined, Cota kept just one clean sheet and had 22 saves against 14 goals conceded.