Rodolfo Cota News: Beaten three times against Pumas

Cota recorded three saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-3 draw against Pumas.

Cota conceded two goals from outside the box and another one on the rebound following his initial save, which led to his most goals against in a single game this season. The keeper is now averaging 2.3 saves per game in league play since taking over the starting spot from the injured Luis Angel Malagon (Achilles). However, the veteran has earned only one clean sheet across nine games in that span. Up next is the second leg of the Clausura quarterfinals against Pumas' dangerous offense.