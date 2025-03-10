Rodolfo Cota News: Keeps clean sheet in derby

Cota made three saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Guadalajara.

Cota got the start since America rotated the side considerably in this match, as manager Andre Jardine is prioritizing the CONCACAF Champions League over the Liga MX due to their solid position in the Clausura standings. A rotation scenario is the only possibility to see Cota handling regular minutes between the posts, as Luis Angel Malagon is firmly entrenched as America's starting goalkeeper going forward.