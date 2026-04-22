Rodolfo Cota News: Makes four saves against Leon

Cota recorded four saves and allowed two goals in Tuesday's 3-2 victory versus Leon.

Cota did a good job stopping the opponents' shots and had little to do in the goals conceded during the win. It was his third consecutive league game with at least three saves, as he has had chances to show his skill against strong opposition. Still, he remains without a clean sheet over the last five domestic matches. Up next is a home clash versus Atlas, who have scored 15 goals in as many games this year.