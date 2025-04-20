Rodolfo Cota News: Plays second half against Mazatlan

Cota made one save and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 5-0 victory over Mazatlan.

Cota replaced Luis Angel Malagon (ankle) for the last 45 minutes of the final regular-season game. The backup keeper saved one shot to help his side secure a clean sheet in the victory. Despite doing a decent job when required due to rotation or Malagon's unavailability, Cota is always at risk of being an unused substitute if his positional rival is not definitively ruled out.