Rodolfo Cota headshot

Rodolfo Cota News: Plays second half against Mazatlan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Cota made one save and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 5-0 victory over Mazatlan.

Cota replaced Luis Angel Malagon (ankle) for the last 45 minutes of the final regular-season game. The backup keeper saved one shot to help his side secure a clean sheet in the victory. Despite doing a decent job when required due to rotation or Malagon's unavailability, Cota is always at risk of being an unused substitute if his positional rival is not definitively ruled out.

Rodolfo Cota
América
More Stats & News
