Rodolfo Cota News: Rested against San Luis

Cota was an unused substitute during Sunday's 3-0 win over Atletico San Luis.

Cota dropped out of the starting lineup for the first time since March 4, with coach Guillermo Almada perhaps looking to assess Fernando Tapia's level in a low-pressure matchup. If that's the case, Cota might have a few more chances to perform before being inevitably displaced by Luis Angel Malagon (Achilles), who is close to returning from a long injury layoff. Thus, the veteran keeper remains in the race for starts after racking up 11 saves, two clean sheets and one goal conceded across the first three games of the Apertura 2026 season.