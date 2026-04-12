Rodolfo Cota News: Saves four shots versus Cruz Azul

Cota made four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Cruz Azul.

Cota had his most active performance of the campaign but failed to stop a close-range shot in the first half of the draw. He has conceded one goal in four of his five matches played since taking over the starting spot from the injured Luis Angel Malagon (Achilles). While the defense has been a strength for the Azulcremas this season, next week brings two particularly challenging matches in the decisive CCC quarterfinals leg versus Nashville and the weekend meeting with defending champions Toluca.