Rodolfo Pizarro News: Delivers assist in loss

Pizarro assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 defeat versus Toluca.

Pizarro set up his side's lone goal by sending a low pass from the goal line into the box in the 72nd minute of his third start of the season. The assist was his second direct contribution over nine appearances in 2026, and he delivered multiple crosses for the third straight match. He bounced back to the main lineup in Homer Martinez's place as one of three central midfielders, though it remains to be seen if that will be his role going forward.