Rodri Injury: Absent from Shield squad

Rodri has been left out of Manchester City's squad for Sunday's Community Shield against Arsenal, the club announced.

Rodri had recently returned to City's training ground following successful minor back surgery after the World Cup, with coach Enzo Maresca noting he was in rehab and it remained unclear when he'd be ready for full training sessions. His absence from this squad comes amid ongoing transfer speculation linking him to a possible move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona, adding further uncertainty to his overall situation. Mateo Kovacic is set to start in midfield alongside Elliot Anderson in his absence. Rodri is expected to provide further clarity on both his fitness timeline and his transfer situation as the window progresses.