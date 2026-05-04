Rodri Injury: Another match out

Rodri (groin) is out for Monday's match against Everton.

Rodri is not yet fit and will wait a bit longer to see the field again, suffering from his groin injury still. With a busy schedule ahead until the end of the season, it appears they don't want to risk him yet, as they will want him for the final few games of the season. That said, Bernardo Silva and Nico Gonzalez start in the defensive portion of the midfield while Rodri sits.