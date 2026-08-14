Rodri Injury: Back in Manchester

Rodri (back) is back at Manchester City's training ground following successful minor back surgery after the World Cup, according to coach Enzo Maresca. "He's now in rehab. When he's ready to start training session with us, this is the problem for him."

Rodri had already been the subject of ongoing transfer speculation linking him to either Real Madrid or Barcelona for a potential imminent move, and his presence back at the club amid that uncertainty adds another layer to his situation, with Nico Gonzalez and Mateo Kovacic expected to continue picking up additional minutes while he works through rehab. More clarity on both his fitness timeline and his transfer situation is likely to emerge as the window progresses. Rodri did train with the squad on Friday and his availability for Sunday's Community Shield against Arsenal is yet to be determined.