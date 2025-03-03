Rodri Injury: Back on grass

Rodri was back on grass Monday but remains far from a return, according to manager Pep Guardiola. "[He's] been out five or six months after the international break, but one step at a time. We don't have to make stupid decisions. It's good, but he's not so close to coming back. He's touching the ball and back in the locker room.

