Rodri Injury: Better, won't to be risked

Rodri (groin) is trending in the right direction but won't to be risked in Saturday's match against Southampton, according to manager Pep Guardiola. "He's better. He's not likely to play, so we don't want to take the risk. I don't know yet [if he will feature against Everton - hopefully, but as I say, we don't want to take risks. If he's injured, we lose him for the next three, and he's so important."

Rodri is still not fully recovered, but is at least progressing in recovery, as the midfielder has been given a positive update. However, he will not yet risk a return, as the midfielder remains out for the FA Cup semifinal against Championship side Southampton. With the club's eyes set on winning the league and needing the crucial midfielder for those games, they likely don't want to risk further injury after a massive absence from the Spainard last season. With him likely to be out, Bernardo Silva and Nico O'Reilly will likely start in the defensive portion of the midfield, with Nico Gonzalez as another option. The main goal will be to have him for the remaining league matches.