Rodri is nearing a return from his hamstring injury that could happen in the upcoming fixtures. While he won't be available for Tuesday's clash against Fulham, the former Ballon d'Or contender could be an option for Saturday's clash against Sunderland if his condition evolves positively this week. That said, the medical staff will likely ease him back into the squad with limited minutes before letting him claim his undisputed starting role in the heart of the game. Until Rodri returns to full fitness, Nico Gonzalez is expected to remain the option to start in the midfield in his spot.