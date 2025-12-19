Rodri has been progressing well in the return from his hamstring injury and could be set to come back next week or at the very beginning of the year. This is great news for the Citizens given the massive importance of the former Ballon d'Or in the system of coach Pep Guardiola. Having Rodri back to full fitness will bring equilibrium to the team and allow the frontline to play with more freedom. That said, until he reaches his full fitness back, Nico Gonzalez will continue to start in the heart of the game for Manchester City.