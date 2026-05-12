Rodri Injury: Improving, late call again

Rodri (groin) is improving and is a late call for Wednesday's clash against Crystal Palace, according to coach Pep Guardiola. "He's better. We will see in training this afternoon."

Rodri has now missed four consecutive matches with a groin injury, making his potential return a significant boost for City's title push in the final fixtures of the season. The Ballon d'Or winner is arguably City's most important player and getting him back in any capacity for the Crystal Palace clash would be a major development, with coach Guardiola clearly cautious about committing to his involvement before seeing how he responds in training.