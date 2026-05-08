Rodri Injury: Late call for Brentford clash

Rodri (groin) is a late call for Saturday's clash against Brentford, according to coach Pep Guardiola. "We will see this afternoon. Hopefully, tomorrow he will come back."

Rodri had been ruled out of Monday's fixture against Everton as he continued to manage the groin issue, but his potential availability for the weekend is a more encouraging update heading into the final stretch of City's title push. The club will make a final call after assessing his condition ahead of Saturday's fixture, with Bernardo Silva and Nico Gonzalez having covered in the defensive midfield during his absence. Getting Rodri back for the final fixtures of the season would be a massive boost for City with the Premier League title still very much up for grabs.