Rodri will be missing some time after suffering an injury in the club's most recent game, although most will be happy to hear it is only a two to three-week layoff due to the hamstring injury. Around two of those weeks will be spent during the international break, so at best the midfielder could miss no time at all, already having withdrawn from the Spanish national team for the break. Most will view this update as positive after he was out for a year with a torn ACL, appearing to be on the better side of the injury and only expecting a minor absence.