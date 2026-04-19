Rodri Injury: Off with groin injury

Rodri was forced off in the 87th minute of Sunday's match against Arsenal due to an apparent groin injury.

Rodri needed to be taken off the field late into Sunday's outing, as the midfielder went to ground holding his groin before being treated by medical. This will be something to watch, as he has been a major contributor to the second-half success of City, the key anchor in the midfield. He will need more testing to decide the severity and any sort of absence ahead, with Nico Gonzalez likely to pick up any time Rodri misses.