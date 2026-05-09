Rodri Injury: Out again

Rodri (groin) is out for Saturday's match against Brentford.

Rodri is still not an option as the club continues to do without their key midfielder, sitting out another game due to his groin injury. This will mark a fourth game out in a row, a rough stretch to be injured as the club tries to make a race for the league title in the final few games of the season. He will now look to return midweek when facing Palace, only having four games left this season.