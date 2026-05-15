Rodri Injury: Questionable once again

Rodri (groin) is questionable for Saturday's match against Chelsea, according to manager Pep Guardiola. "We will see [if he's available]. He will travel, and we will see."

Rodri is still working on a return and remains with no clear status heading into Saturday, as he has not been deemed fit nor ruled out. This continues to be a storyline to end the season, as the crucial midfielder has now missed five straight games, potentially a loss that highlights a wasted shot at a title following his absence in a draw to Everton. He will likely go through some testing as he attempts to return for the final three games of the season, at least trying to help his club capture one trophy this campaign in the FA Cup final on Saturday.