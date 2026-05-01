Rodri Injury: Remains doubtful for Everton clash

Rodri (groin) didn't rejoin team training yet but is improving, leaving a slight chance of seeing him making the matchday squad for Monday's clash against Everton, according to coach Pep Guardiola. "He is getting better. Still hasn't trained with us, so we will see."

Rodri has been sidelined since picking up a groin issue against Arsenal and the club has been careful not to rush him back given how crucial he is to City's title push in the final weeks of the season. The tone of coach Guardiola's comments is slightly more optimistic than in recent updates, leaving a slim possibility of a return for Monday's fixture, though the club will not take any risks if he is not fully ready. Bernardo Silva and Nico O'Reilly have been covering the defensive midfield duties in his absence, with every available Rodri minute now precious as the title race enters its decisive phase.