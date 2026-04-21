Rodri Injury: Ruled out against Burnley

Rodri (groin) has been ruled out of Wednesday's clash against Burnley but could be available for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Southampton, according to coach Pep Guardiola. "I think for tomorrow he will not be ready. We will see for the next games."

Rodri had been forced off in the 87th minute of Sunday's clash against Arsenal after going to ground holding his groin, and while the injury does not appear to be a long-term concern, the club is taking a cautious approach with the midfielder for the midweek fixture. The Ballon d'Or winner is City's most important defensive presence in the middle of the park, and getting him back for the FA Cup tie at the weekend would be a significant boost for coach Guardiola's side. Nico Gonzalez is expected to cover against Burnley on Wednesday while Rodri works his way back to full fitness.