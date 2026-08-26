Rodri Injury: Set for Barcelona debut

Rodri (back) is available for Thursday's clash against Athletic Club and is expected to see his first minutes for Barcelona, according to coach Hansi Flick, per Marca. "The idea is for him to get some minutes against Athletic."

Rodri completed another team training session Wednesday following offseason back surgery and has now been cleared for Thursday's clash. The midfielder missed the season opener against Elche but is set to make his Barcelona debut, with manager Hansi Flick indicating that he should see limited minutes off the bench. His workload is likely to be managed initially as he builds toward full match fitness and a larger role in midfield.