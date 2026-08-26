Rodri Injury: Set to be available Thursday

Rodri (back) is expected to be available for Thursday's clash against Athletic Club after training with the group Wednesday, according to Diario Sport.

Rodri completed another team training session Wednesday as he continues to progress following offseason back surgery. The midfielder missed the season opener against Elche but is now expected to be included in the squad Thursday, putting him in position to make his Barcelona debut. His workload could initially be managed after his extended absence, but his return provides another high-quality option in central midfield as he works toward full match fitness.