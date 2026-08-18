Rodri Injury: Signs with Barcelona

Rodri has left Manchester City to join Barcelona, bringing to an end a seven-year spell at the Etihad, the club announced.

One of the biggest transfers of the summer, Rodri's return to Spain is the culmination of a remarkable chapter. He made 298 appearances for City, won 14 major trophies including the 2023 Champions League and four Premier League titles, and claimed the 2024 Ballon d'Or. He then capped it all with a World Cup Golden Ball as Spain lifted the 2026 title, captaining the side throughout the tournament. The midfielder is currently still working his way back from minor back surgery, and once fit he looks set to slot alongside Pedri in what would be a formidable Barcelona midfield partnership.