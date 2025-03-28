Rodri Injury: Starting to train individually

Rodri (knee) is starting to work individually at training again but is still far from a return, according to manager Pep Guardiola. "I don't know, I hope and wish [he can be involved this summer]. It will be nice if he could play tomorrow but we don't want to do a wrong decision right now and take a step back. He's behaving really well on the pitch already."

Rodri is seeing yet another update, as he was back on grass at the start of March and is now training individually again. However, he is still far from a return, with his availability for the summer series still in question. It is at least positive to see the midfielder training again, having been out since late September.