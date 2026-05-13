Rodri Injury: Still sidelined
Rodri (groin) is out for Wednesday's match against Crystal Palace.
Rodri was a late call once again, but is yet to be risked in play, as the midfielder is still not on the team sheet. This likely means they are saving him for the FA Cup on Saturday, putting more priority on winning at least that trophy this season. Either way, he will be expected to return ahead of the end of the season.
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