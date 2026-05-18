Rodri News: 65 minutes during return

Rodri registered one shot in Saturday's 1-0 FA Cup win over Chelsea.

Rodri was back in the team sheet Saturday after a few weeks off due to injury, starting and playing 65 minutes in the win. However, he wouldn't see much work in the match, only recording a singular shot while attempting 48 passes. Either way, this is a major return as they try to catch Arsenal for a title in the final two games of the season.