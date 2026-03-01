Rodri News: Fires two shots
Rodri recorded two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Leeds United.
Rodri would step into his starting role with a tame match Saturday, only earning two shots, a chance created and one cross in the win. That said, the midfielder is yet to record a goal contribution this season in league play since returning, only earning eight shots and 18 chances created in 16 appearances.
