Rodri News: Four shots Tuesday

Rodri recorded four shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 1-1 draw versus AFC Bournemouth. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 93rd minute.

Rodri was back for a second straight start Tuesday after returning from an injury, playing the full 90. However, it appears the Spaniard is still trying to get back to fitness, appearing to be tiring as the match went on. He recorded a solid four shots and two chances created in the draw, but not enough to pull off the win.