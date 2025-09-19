Rodri is set to play his third match in eight days Sunday, and his club seems to be managing his fitness heading into the contest, being cautious with their star midfielder after a year out with a torn ACL. That said, it still appears the midfielder is in a decent spot and was battling to get to full fitness either way, only playing four games since returning from injury. The hope will be that he can start in a crucial game against the Gunners, possibly beginning on the bench if not deemed available for 90 minutes.