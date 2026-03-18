Rodri News: Season-high in shots

Rodri registered five shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 2-1 loss versus Real Madrid.

Rodri would see his best attacking day of the season in a match where his club saw numerous chances, hitting five shots, although only one was on target. He then ended the UCL campaign with a disappointing result, not earning a goal contribution in his five games played. The Spanish midfielder looks to still be far off from his former self after the injury, a tough pill to take for City, who rely on him so much.