Rodri would receive a yellow card in the 60th minute of Tuesday's match and would let his anger get the best of him as he suffered yet another yellow card a minute late, leading to his exit. This will suspend the midfielder for their final league stage match, missing out against Galatasaray on Jan. 28 before returning for the knockout stage or round of 16. The good news is Bernardo Silva will be back from suspension, and Nico Gonzalez (undisclosed) could be fit by then, two options to replace Rodri.