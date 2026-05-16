Rodri News: Starts FA Cup final

Rodri (groin) is in the starting XI for Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea.

Rodri defied the questionable tag that had surrounded him heading into the weekend after missing five straight matches, with manager Pep Guardiola's cautious words proving more optimistic than expected as the crucial midfielder is handed a surprise starting role for the FA Cup final. His ability to come through the testing and earn a starting role in one of the biggest matches of the season is a major boost for a City side desperate to end the campaign with silverware.