Rodri missed out against Burnley due to recovery from a knee issue, and more concern after he came off after 60 minutes in the Champions League. He's still coming back from an ACL injury and dealing with pain management. This is going to be a concern for the coming weeks and perhaps months, especially with how busy the Premier League schedule is. Rodri will likely prioritize playing in the biggest matches across all competitions, with potential rest and rotation against lesser opponents, opening up more chances for Nico Gonzalez.