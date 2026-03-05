Rodri News: Turns home goal

Rodri scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest.

Rodri would come up with what looked like a game-clinching goal in the 62nd minute Wednesday, scoring before an eventual equalizer and the draw. This marks the midfielder's first goal since returning from injury, not just that, but also his first goal contribution. Both the player and club will hope this means a new turn for the midfielder as he looks to find his old success, something that could be a major help to them potentially comingback and winning the league.