Rodrigo Aguirre headshot

Rodrigo Aguirre News: Active off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Aguirre had two shots (two on goal) in Friday's 1-0 defeat versus Club Tijuana. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 71st minute.

Tigres sent Aguirre to the field in the second half in an effort to provide a spark in the final meters. and while he didn't find the back of the net, he looked pretty active across the board. Aguirre could see more minutes in the final weeks of the regular season amid a congested schedule since Tigres are also playing in the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals.

Rodrigo Aguirre
Tigres UANL
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